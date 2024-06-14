Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $139.57 and last traded at $138.65, with a volume of 6489687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,551 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

