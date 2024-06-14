OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.04).
View Our Latest Research Report on OSB Group
OSB Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £103,284.72 ($131,522.63). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.