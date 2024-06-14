OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.04).

View Our Latest Research Report on OSB Group

OSB Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

OSB stock opened at GBX 441.40 ($5.62) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 527.50 ($6.72). The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.93.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £103,284.72 ($131,522.63). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.