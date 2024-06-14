Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $42,733.04 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Darien Spencer sold 286 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $1,384.24.

Ouster Stock Up 1.3 %

Ouster stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ouster by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

