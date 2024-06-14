Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 2,638 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,730.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96.
Ouster Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:OUST traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,249. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
