Oxford Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

NYSE:OXM opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

