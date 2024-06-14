Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$450.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.0 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

