Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

