Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.00 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

OXM stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

