P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

