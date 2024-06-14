Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, an increase of 189,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

