Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, an increase of 189,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Paranovus Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.84.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
