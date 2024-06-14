Parkland Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,796. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.14 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.05.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.54.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

