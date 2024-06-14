Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Parkland Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$39.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.54.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

