PayPal’s (PYPL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.54 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 32.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 14.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2,009.5% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 17.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 11.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

