PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 619 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.74), with a volume of 387519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567 ($7.22).

Get PayPoint alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 1.69%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.60) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

PayPoint Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £442.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.95, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 533.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 512.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About PayPoint

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.