Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $22.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.
PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
PSFE stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
