Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $22.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSFE

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Paysafe Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 27.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paysafe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

PSFE stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.