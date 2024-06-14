PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,700 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $604,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.0 %

NOCT opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

