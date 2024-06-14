PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 483,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $882.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $885.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.56. The stock has a market cap of $838.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

