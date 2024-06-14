PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $232,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

