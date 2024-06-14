PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $250.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.