PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $210,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. The firm has a market cap of $639.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

