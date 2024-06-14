PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,755 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,289,000 after purchasing an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

