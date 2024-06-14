PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,159 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $248.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $249.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

