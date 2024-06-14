PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 718 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.