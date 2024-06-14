PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $5.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

