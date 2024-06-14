PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $237.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $238.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

