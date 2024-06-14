Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBA. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 243.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 112.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

