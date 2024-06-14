PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PMT opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
