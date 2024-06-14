PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.38

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 1588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $566.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.76.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PepGen by 31.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in PepGen in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in PepGen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

