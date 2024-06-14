Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Ian Mcwalter Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,246 shares in the company, valued at $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peraso stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Peraso Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 135.95%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peraso Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Peraso in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

