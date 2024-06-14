Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Up to $15.18

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.53. Permian Resources shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 671,692 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 4.26.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

