Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Johan M. Spoor Acquires 100,000 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,959.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,139. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Perspective Therapeutics’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.