Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Johan M. Spoor Acquires 100,000 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,959.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,139. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Perspective Therapeutics’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

