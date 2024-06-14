Peter McGrath Buys 529,917 Shares of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath acquired 529,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$32,324.94 ($21,407.24).

Get Comms Group alerts:

Peter McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Peter McGrath bought 770,083 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$48,515.23 ($32,129.29).

Comms Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comms Group Company Profile

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.