Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) versus Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Financial Survey

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Free Report) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharmaxis and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.93 million 266.46 -$62.60 million ($0.07) -6.00

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharmaxis and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pharmaxis and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics -5,258.91% N/A -241.52%

Summary

Pharmaxis beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

