Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $151.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 209,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $233,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $2,401,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $1,654,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 159,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.