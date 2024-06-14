Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

