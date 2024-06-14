Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PBFS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

