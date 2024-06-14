Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,634,766.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 155,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,217.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

