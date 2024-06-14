POET Technologies Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (CVE:PTK)

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for POET Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

PTK opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of C$145.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90.

POET Technologies ( CVE:PTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

