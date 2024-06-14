Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,180.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,180 ($40.49) and last traded at GBX 3,168.98 ($40.35), with a volume of 233384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,135 ($39.92).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,008.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,820.18.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

