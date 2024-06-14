Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Duncan Leggett Sells 5,506 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.08), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,428.47).

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.49. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.20 ($2.29).

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 1,538.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on PFD

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.