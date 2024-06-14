Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Primerica Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PRI stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.40. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,098,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.