Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Primerica Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.40. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,098,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

