Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,113,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for approximately 10.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $434,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Primerica by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $223.07 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $256.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Primerica

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.