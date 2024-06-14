Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR) Stock Position Decreased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the period. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 2.10% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGR. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,869,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Stock Performance

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Company Profile

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

