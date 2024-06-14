Prom Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Prom has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $178.69 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $9.79 or 0.00014674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.04114462 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,830,259.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

