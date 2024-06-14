ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Michele Vion Sells 7,778 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ProPetro Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 110,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,887. The stock has a market cap of $894.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

