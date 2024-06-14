ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

