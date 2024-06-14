ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.62

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1066713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 173,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

