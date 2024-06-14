ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Trading Down 1%

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 27 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

