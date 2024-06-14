ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.66

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 33220319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

