ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.66

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 33220319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
