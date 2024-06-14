PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5861 per share. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s payout ratio is presently -12.52%.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

